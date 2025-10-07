Goodbye old Audi A4, hello future: the E-tron that could change everything

Audi is gearing up for a full-scale reinvention, and this time, it’s serious. The upcoming A4 E-tron, one of the first production cars to embrace the brand’s new “Radical Next” design philosophy, will mark far more than just another step toward electrification. It’s the clearest signal yet that Audi intends to rebuild itself from the ground up, redefining what “premium” means in the EV age.

Confirmed by CEO Gernot Döllner in an interview with Autocar, the A4 E-tron will play a central role in what he calls “the biggest transformation in Audi’s history.” The brand is facing strong headwinds, surging costs, US import tariffs, and a global slowdown in EV demand, and Döllner admits that 2025 is turning out to be “more challenging than expected”. In response, Audi has trimmed less profitable model lines, cut thousands of jobs, and launched a sweeping cost-reduction campaign to prepare for the storm ahead.

Still, Döllner remains optimistic: “By the end of 2026, we’ll have a completely renewed lineup,” he said, promising “more exciting products” as Audi rolls out the Radical Next design language across its range. The A4 E-tron will be more than a concept brought to life, it’s a cornerstone of Audi’s next identity, where software, design, and performance merge seamlessly.

The electric A4 will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s all-new SSP platform, the modular architecture set to underpin future vehicles across VW, Skoda, and Cupra, including the next Golf and Octavia. This also means it won’t hit the market before 2028, but when it does, it’ll be a technological showcase built to compete head-to-head with the next-gen BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class EVs.

Expected specs? Around 500 miles of range, 300-kW+ fast charging, and up to 400 kW (536 hp) of all-wheel-drive power. In other words, the quietest revolution in Audi’s history might just come wearing an A4 badge.