Future Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio to get a Maserati-powered Quadrifoglio?

Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili and Maserati’s Jean-Philippe Imparato have recently hinted that a future collaboration between the two brands could materialize. The goal would be twofold: strengthen Alfa Romeo during a delicate phase and, above all, save Maserati, which is grappling with a deep crisis. Consider that in 2025, only 45 Trident vehicles were produced, a clear sign of virtually zero demand.

Alfa Romeo, however, is not exempt from difficulties either. The new generations of Giulia and Stelvio, initially planned for 2025 and 2026, will face delays due to the decision to reintroduce combustion engines into the lineup. Both models had been designed exclusively as electric vehicles under Carlos Tavares’ direction. The first collaboration between the two brands could materialize with the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which could adopt Maserati’s Nettuno V6 engine, already used in the MC20. The wait for these models could therefore be amply rewarded by a top-tier technical offering.

Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio with a Maserati engine? Alfa Romeo plots a bold move

Originally, even the Quadrifoglio versions were supposed to be completely electric, with power exceeding 1,000 horsepower. Although CEO Santo Ficili hasn’t entirely ruled out this possibility, the hypothesis of high-performance powertrains with Maserati’s Nettuno V6 engine at the project’s center is becoming increasingly concrete. It remains to be clarified whether the powerplant will be offered in its current configuration or combined with an electric system to further increase performance and efficiency.

The current versions of Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio mount a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with 510 horsepower, but the switch to Nettuno would mean bringing power up to 630 horsepower, transforming the two Alfas into absolute performance benchmarks within the Stellantis galaxy. This would be the most powerful engine ever offered on a vehicle bearing the Biscione badge.

The STLA Large platform, also shared with the new Dodge Charger, was designed to accommodate not only electric powertrains but also large-displacement combustion engines, including American V8s. It’s therefore more than plausible that it could also house the Nettuno V6, paving the way for a new generation of high-performance Alfa Romeos with Maserati technology. We’ll know more shortly, when CEO Santo Ficili officially presents the brand’s new revival plan.