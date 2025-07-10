Alfa Romeo and Maserati aim to create synergies while staying true to their brand DNA

In recent days, Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of Stellantis for Europe and former CEO of Alfa Romeo, has been tasked by new CEO Antonio Filosa with directly handling Maserati’s relaunch. The Trident brand is indeed going through the deepest crisis in its long history, marked by a sharp decline in registrations and almost non-existent demand for its current models.

Maserati and Alfa Romeo: the relaunch goes through new synergies, without losing identity

Imparato has stated that they will return to an approach similar to that adopted ten years ago, when Maserati and Alfa Romeo were managed in synergy under the then Fiat Chrysler group. The goal is to leverage shared industrial and technological opportunities without compromising the unique identity of each brand.

The French manager has visited Maserati’s headquarters in Modena, meeting Santo Ficili, now COO of the brand, and praised the team for their energy, professionalism, and high quality of vehicles produced. He emphasized that it will take time to build a solid strategic plan, based on gradual and coherent electrification, capable of coexisting with the brand’s identity, made of emotion, exclusivity, and craftsmanship.

The possible rapprochement with Alfa Romeo, however, reignites the debate on the risk of homogenization. Industrial synergies can offer efficiency and rationalization, but some fear they could also flatten the differences that make the two brands unique.

Alfa Romeo and Maserati represent two complementary visions of Italian excellence. The first embodies daily and accessible sportiness, designed for those who experience driving with passion. The second is synonymous with bespoke luxury, refined performance, and artisanal care. While sharing common roots, it is essential that each brand maintains its own identity.

In a context defined by the shift to electric mobility, synergies are inevitable. However, as Imparato himself noted, “Every Maserati is born in Modena, crafted with artisanal care and engines built ad hoc.” The challenge, therefore, will be finding the right balance, finding ways to innovate and optimize without sacrificing what makes these two brands icons of Italian automotive.