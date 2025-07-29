FuelTech builds the EV Ford Mustang that even purists might love

Down in Georgia, an iconic Foxbody Ford Mustang from the 1990s has been brought back to life, but this time, it’s running on electricity. Thanks to the efforts of a passionate team, including a group of gearhead YouTubers and the performance tuning shop FuelTech USA, this classic muscle car has been converted into a fully electric vehicle while preserving much of its original soul.

Unlike many EV swaps that strip old cars of their defining traits, this build retains a key element: the manual transmission. Even without a traditional gas engine, this Mustang still lets drivers row through the gears, a rarity in the world of electric cars, which typically don’t need multiple speeds.

The car’s original engine was removed to make room for an electric drivetrain. The team opted for non-Tesla components and custom solutions. The battery packs were split between the front and rear of the car to balance the weight distribution, helping maintain the car’s sporty feel and handling.

Surprisingly, despite adding battery modules, the EV-swapped Mustang ended up lighter than the original, shedding about 50 pounds in total. Power-wise, it’s a beast: the setup delivers around 500 HP and 516 lb-ft of torque, putting serious stress on the drivetrain, and showing this isn’t just a show car.

FuelTech USA hasn’t disclosed the battery’s capacity or range, so we don’t yet know how far this electric pony can gallop before needing a charge, or how long it takes to juice up. But that mystery hasn’t stopped enthusiasts from taking notice. Converting vintage cars to EVs is becoming a growing trend, think of Scout Motors and other restomod innovators, even though it may ruffle the feathers of purists.

This Mustang is proof that you can marry heritage with innovation in a way that’s both respectful and exciting. A Foxbody EV like this one is way cooler than many of today’s electric cars.