The Honda NSX gets a (respectful) update: here’s the definitive widebody version

Restyling a legendary icon like the first-generation Honda NSX, sold in the US as the Acura NSX, is no small task. It only takes a few wrong moves to ruin the timeless charm of a beloved classic. But Australian tuner Autotique seems to have nailed the balance, creating a widebody version that updates the car’s aesthetics without betraying its soul.

The NSX is now sleek, aggressive, and still feels undeniably like a real NSX. This project started as a digital rendering by PistonZero, a self-proclaimed JDM fanatic and digital artist. Working from an early, pre-facelift NSX, PistonZero introduced a sharp new front end with a pointed nose that flows into the stock fenders.

The redesigned front bumper features lower air intakes inspired by current Mercedes-AMG models and the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, framed by dive planes and anchored by a bold front splitter. At the rear, LED taillights and a deep diffuser bring the car into the 21st centur, yet the body remains sleek and instantly recognizable. The most striking visual upgrade is the seamless widebody fenders, stretching over three-quarters of the car’s sides, with open lower sections to release turbulent air from the wheel wells. Everything gives off serious Japanese Grand Touring Championship vibes.

Autotique brought the vision to life, debuting their real-world NSX widebody at the Session Auto Show in Sydney. The physical build stays remarkably close to PistonZero’s concept, with just a few tweaks like a conventional hood and no interior roll bar. The intricately redesigned rear lights will soon be available for existing NSX owners, suggesting this project is more than just a one-off showpiece.

If it goes into production, we’ll also be eager to see whether these custom body parts enhance the NSX’s aerodynamics. The original car, designed with input from fighter jet aesthetics, was remarkably stable at high speeds. Here’s hoping this modern widebody setup takes that performance to the next level while preserving the NSX’s legendary balance.