Alfa Romeo 75 roars back to life after 19 years of barn storage

There’s always something deeply romantic about bringing an Italian classic car back to light, especially when it comes to a model like the Alfa Romeo 75. In the video that tells this rebirth story, we witness step by step the recovery of an example that remained dormant for 19 years, forgotten among the dust and cobwebs of a barn.

Alfa Romeo 75 roars back to life after nearly twenty years of abandonment

What comes after so much effort is not a simple ignition: it’s an authentic gesture of love, a tribute to an icon of Italian motoring. Purchased just a year ago, the car was transported to a courtyard where, among tools, oil and dedication, the first interventions began. No concours-level restoration, but a faithful and respectful reactivation, done with care and great passion for the legendary Alfa Romeo.

After a few attempts and some hesitation, the heart of the 75 beats again: the legendary twin-cam engine comes to life, rumbling and vibrant, with all the possible aches and pains of the case. A magical moment that warms the heart of every true enthusiast.

Launched in 1985 to celebrate Alfa Romeo’s 75th anniversary, this sports sedan was the last with rear-wheel drive before the Biscione entered the Fiat universe. A technical detail that, today, makes it even more desirable among collectors. Its angular design, a child of the eighties, conceals unforgettable engines under the hood: from the classic 1.6 carburetor to the celebrated 3.0 V6 Busso, passing through the revolutionary 2.0 Twin Spark, pioneer of electronic double ignition.

Today, seeing this Alfa Romeo 75 rise again after almost twenty years is an emotion that goes beyond the sound of the engine. Specifically, the one in the video, as the passionate YouTuber from Garage Dilettante tells us, is a 1985 car, abandoned, as anticipated, for 19 years.

The mechanic by passion recounts that “the Alfa Romeo 75 offers a pure driving experience, appreciated by enthusiasts and connoisseurs.” There are some exposed cables, completely bare. The engine oil level is abundant, or at least that’s what it seems at first glance. At first sight, it’s hypothesized that there could also be water that has raised the level, which is not exactly encouraging. After oil and gasoline, ignition finally comes to completion, but not without further troubles to face.

It appears, in fact, that on this Alfa Romeo 75 the driveshaft is not connected to the transmission. The YouTuber states: “I already know the clutch doesn’t work, but even forcing the engagement nothing happens: the car remains motionless in any gear. This means something between the transmission and shaft is disconnected.” In an upcoming video, hopefully soon, the rest of the recovery operation for this piece of Biscione history will arrive.