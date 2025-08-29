From cargo to king: the 2,000-HP Ford Transit dominates the Green Hell

Ford has stunned the automotive world with an unexpected record at the Nurburgring. After the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X stole the crown from the Ford Mustang GTD, few would have guessed that Ford’s revenge would come not from a supercar but from a van.

And that’s exactly what happened: the star is the Ford Transit SuperVan 4.2, a vehicle that shares only its name with the everyday commercial van. This SuperVan is a full-blown racing prototype, powered entirely by electricity and capable of unleashing nearly 2,000 HP. Already famous for smashing records at legendary circuits like Bathurst and Pikes Peak, it has now left its mark on the legendary Nordschleife.

The official lap time is stunning: 6:48.393, the eighth-fastest lap ever recorded in Green Hell history. With this achievement, the Transit outpaced the Corvette ZR1X (6:49.275) and even Ford’s own Mustang GTD (6:52.072), proving that electric performance, when pushed to the limit, can rival the wildest supercars.

Behind the wheel was Romain Dumas, a seasoned driver who already holds multiple Nürburgring records, including his 2019 run in the Volkswagen ID.R. The Ford SuperVan 4.2 Dumas drove, an evolution of the 2022 version, is the latest chapter in a saga that began back in 1971, continued with the second generation in 1984, and the third in 1993, powered by a Formula 1 engine.

The fourth iteration marked Ford’s definitive leap into electrification, with ongoing upgrades that made the 4.2 lighter and even more powerful. Still, it’s worth noting that this isn’t a production vehicle: it’s a pure racing machine, equipped with slick tires and technologies built exclusively for the track.

Even so, the Transit SuperVan 4.2 stands as a technological showcase of Ford’s electric ambitions. The innovations tested on this radical concept could eventually filter into future EVs, serving as proof that electric vehicles aren’t just about efficiency.