Ford Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon: carbon fiber has never looked this good

If you’re going to debut a high-tech, race-inspired Mustang, there’s no better stage than Laguna Seca Raceway. That’s exactly where Ford unveiled the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon, the boldest and most head-turning trim in the GTD lineup.

This isn’t just another special edition, it’s a full-blown carbon fiber showcase, wearing its lightweight skin like a badge of honor. The Mustang GTD already had track-ready DNA, borrowing heavily from the IMSA Mustang GT3, but the Liquid Carbon edition takes that motorsport connection to the next level.

Instead of hiding its engineering under layers of paint, Ford chose to highlight every woven strand of carbon, stretching from the hood to the tail. It’s a brutal but sophisticated look with roughly 13 pounds shaved off compared to the already hardcore Carbon Series with the Performance package.

A closer inspection reveals fanatical attention to detail, the weave alignment across the roof, fenders, and doors is razor-sharp, while dorsal-style design lines flow seamlessly into the side panels. Black Brembo brake calipers peek through the wheels, perfectly matched to the gloss-black GTD badge and anodized accents.

Step inside, and the theme continues with a dark-luxury vibe. Black leather and Dinamica microfiber dominate the cabin, contrasted by Hyper Lime stitching that pops across the seats, door panels, console, dashboard, and steering wheel. The seats even feature a reflective center gradient, adding just the right amount of flair to an otherwise business-focused cockpit.

As Anthony Colard, Ford’s Design Manager, explains: “High performance demands absolute precision. These details aren’t just about style, they showcase the craftsmanship needed to build a Mustang GTD and win on the global stage with the Mustang GT3”.

With the arrival of the Liquid Carbon, the GTD lineup now offers more variety than ever: from the base model to the Spirit of America edition, and now this extreme, carbon-saturated version. First customer deliveries are slated for October, giving lucky owners the chance to experience a car so light and aggressive.