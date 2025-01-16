Former Fiat Chrysler among candidates to replace Tavares at the helm of Stellantis

After Carlos Tavares’ farewell, Stellantis seems to be moving toward an internal solution for the succession, focusing on a profile already known and appreciated within the group. Among the most credited names is Mike Manley, former CEO of Fiat Chrysler and architect of the renaissance of the Jeep brand.

Mike Manley, with his long experience in the Chrysler Group and his in-depth knowledge of the U.S. market, is a guarantee figure for Stellantis, especially at a time when the U.S. market, despite being the main source of profits, has several critical issues. His ability to successfully navigate a complex and dynamic environment such as the U.S., characterized by the Trump administration’s recent protectionist policies, makes him a particularly suitable candidate to lead the group in this new phase.

Manley’s choice could be interpreted as a desire to ensure continuity and stability at the helm of Stellantis, relying on a manager who knows the company and its challenges inside out. Moreover, his experience in relaunching iconic brands such as Jeep could prove invaluable in dealing with the ongoing transformations in the automotive industry, characterized by increasing electrification and the emergence of new technologies.

Manley, after leading Fiat Chrysler Automobiles until the merger with PSA that gave birth to Stellantis, has embarked on a new challenge at the helm of AutoNation, one of the largest car dealership networks in the United States. An industry, the latter, that has seen in recent times tensions and rather heated confrontations with automakers, including Stellantis, precisely with regard to business policies and distribution methods.

Despite Manley’s current commitment to AutoNation, his experience leading FCA and in-depth knowledge of the industry make him a respectable candidate. However, his eventual candidacy is still shrouded in mystery, and it is unknown whether he is actually interested in returning to such a high responsibility role within the French-Italian group.

But Manley is not the only name vying to succeed Tavares. Another prominent internal candidate is Maxime Picat, former head of Peugeot and currently head of purchasing at Stellantis. Picat, with his long experience within the group and deep knowledge of internal mechanisms, represents a figure of great continuity and could ensure a smoother transition to a new phase.

Another hypothesis, which is more oriented toward a temporary solution, concerns Richard Palmer, the former financial director of Stellantis and now advisor to Chairman John Elkann. Palmer, with his solid experience in finance, could be called upon to lead the management of the group’s balance sheets, ensuring an orderly transition and sound economic management during this delicate period of transition.

And among the most credible candidates is Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep. His experience in the North American market, a key pillar for Stellantis, puts him at the forefront. The final decision, expected to be announced soon, will have a significant impact on the group’s future strategies and will outline the contours of Stellantis’ next era.