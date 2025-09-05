Ford’s B-Segment mystery: why no subcompact crossover in the US?

Ford, one of the most iconic and long-standing automakers in the world, has been present in the industry for over a century, competing in nearly every market segment. However, one of the brand’s most surprising recent moves is its decision not to offer a B-segment subcompact crossover in the United States, despite the category being in very high demand.

Currently, the closest model Ford has is the Bronco Sport, but given its size, it firmly belongs to the C-segment of compact crossovers. The situation shifted dramatically in 2022 when Ford ended production of the EcoSport, leaving the company without a true subcompact SUV in its lineup.

Since then, Ford has chosen not to re-enter the segment. Adding to this, production of the Ford Escape is expected to cease by the end of 2025, as the brand shifts focus toward the similarly sized but more distinct Bronco Sport. Interestingly, the Escape will not be replaced by another crossover but by a mid-size fully electric pickup truck, highlighting Ford’s priorities in electrification and diversification.

This decision stands out even more when looking at sales figures from rivals. The Chevrolet Trax dominated in 2024 with 200,689 units sold, followed by the Subaru Crosstrek (181,811), Honda HR-V (151,468), and Jeep Compass (111,697). All these models surpassed the 100,000 mark, showing strong consumer demand.

Overall, the B-segment crossover market in the US has skyrocketed, climbing from just 274,000 units in 2015 to over 1.3 million in 2024. Meanwhile, in Europe, Ford is highly competitive with the Puma, a B-segment crossover that consistently tops sales charts in the UK. In the US, the only indirect alternative is the Ford Maverick pickup, which, while innovative, lacks the enclosed cargo space that SUV buyers typically expect.

Ford’s decision to stay out of one of America’s fastest-growing segments remains puzzling, as the company continues to focus its resources on other models and technologies.