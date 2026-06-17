Ford previews its future compact electric pickup ahead of 2027 launch

Ford has launched a dedicated website and started an official teaser campaign for its compact electric pickup, one of the most important models in the American brand’s new battery-electric strategy. The project is moving forward despite the general slowdown in EV demand in the United States and the investment reviews carried out by several manufacturers. The model will be the first vehicle based on Ford’s Universal EV platform, an architecture designed to reduce costs, production complexity and assembly times.

Ford shows its compact electric pickup as $30,000 EV strategy takes shape

The industrial approach is the central element of the project. Ford wants to change the way it builds electric vehicles by adopting a leaner and less expensive process than the one used for its current models. The videos released by the company offer brief glimpses of production work and the simplified platform.

The target price is around $30,000, a very aggressive figure for an electric pickup and one supported by the decision to use LFP batteries, which are cheaper and more robust than other solutions. Full specifications have not yet been released.

The design remains partly hidden by camouflage, but the proportions are already clear. The model appears smaller than traditional full-size American pickups and closer in size to older Ranger models, while still using a four-door body. The short bonnet, made possible by the absence of a combustion engine, and the sharply raked windscreen help improve aerodynamics.

In the videos, the prototype is shown undergoing winter testing on snow and low-grip surfaces, sessions used to fine-tune stability, traction control and variable-assist electric steering. These elements will be essential for a vehicle designed to be practical, accessible and suitable for everyday use.

The launch is expected in 2027, and the pickup will not be a direct rival to full-size electric trucks such as the F-150 Lightning or Chevrolet Silverado EV. Instead, Ford is targeting something different: a simpler, smaller and more affordable electric pickup for customers who want a practical vehicle without the cost and size of the current options in the segment.