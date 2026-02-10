Ford Transit grille pricier than a Ferrari V12: inside the wild parts market

The auto parts market can deliver unexpected and sometimes paradoxical surprises. Data released by eBay for 2025 in the United Kingdom reveal a reality where the value of some components defies logic, with prices in certain cases surpassing even those of engines from prestigious supercars.

Ford Transit front end outsells Ferrari V12 in parts market value

As expected, several high-performance engines appear among the most expensive parts. These include two 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 TFSI units for the Audi RS 6, sold at around €14,000 (about $15,200), along with a 4.4-liter V8 from a Range Rover Vogue. Moving higher, a Porsche 911 Targa 4S flat-six and a 4.5-liter diesel for the Toyota Land Cruiser exceeded €15,000 (around $16,300). These values remain high yet consistent with the technical complexity and prestige of the units.

The situation changes when looking at the top positions. A carbon-ceramic brake system for the Audi RS Q8 reached about €15,600 (roughly $17,000), already close to the cost of a new unit. Even more surprising, a 5.7-liter Ferrari V12 from a 612 Scaglietti sold for around €17,000 (about $18,500). Among engines, the yearly record went to a 4.4-liter V8 from a BMW M5, which climbed to nearly €18,000 (around $19,600).

The real twist appears at the very top of the ranking. A complete front section for a Ford Transit Custom sold for nearly €20,000 (about $21,800), surpassing the Ferrari V12 and numerous engines from luxury and sports cars. This result shows how availability and urgency often outweigh technical prestige in the spare parts market. When a commercial vehicle proves essential for daily work, the need to return it quickly to service can drive prices to unexpected levels.

Even this case does not represent the absolute record. The most expensive component sold on eBay in 2025 was an aluminum bonnet for a Jaguar E-Type, purchased for over €21,000 (around $22,900). In this case, the historical and collector value of the model better explains the price, considering the iconic role the British sports car still holds in automotive history.

Platform statistics also reveal other curiosities, including carbon seats for the Porsche 911 GT3, complete rally-spec Ford Escort body shells, personalized license plates and original accessories for Ferrari models. The overall picture confirms that in the spare parts world, passion, rarity and necessity can influence prices as much as technology or brand prestige.