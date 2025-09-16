Audi’s electric dilemma: the RS 6 E-Tron could soon say goodbye

Audi appears to be rethinking its strategy in the electric vehicle segment, a move that highlights the broader industry trend of reassessing EV plans in light of real market conditions. One of the most striking decisions involves the cancellation of the upcoming RS 6 E-Tron, which had been envisioned as the crown jewel of the A6-based electric lineup.

This high-performance car was set to embody the pinnacle of zero-emissions power, blending a historic name with cutting-edge technology. However, according to Top Gear reports citing Audi insiders, the program has been shut down for a simple reason: demand for such an ultra-high-performance EV is not strong enough to justify its production.

The typical RS 6 customer base has shown little interest in a battery-powered alternative capable of rivaling benchmarks like the Lucid Air Sapphire, which delivers 1,234 HP and rockets from 0 to 60 mph in under two seconds. Audi enthusiasts, while appreciating performance, remain deeply attached to the thrill of combustion engines, especially when it comes to the roaring 621-hp twin-turbo V8.

Drivers in the US and beyond still have access to a compelling electric option: the S6 Sportback E-Tron. Equipped with standard all-wheel drive and up to 543 HP with launch control engaged, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, securing its place among the fastest EVs in its segment.

Still, the absence of the RS 6 E-Tron leaves a symbolic gap in the lineup, underscoring the difficulty of balancing tradition with innovation. It’s worth noting that this cancellation does not mark the end of the conventional RS 6. Audi will continue to offer the iconic performance car powered by its twin-turbo V8, keeping alive the brand’s legacy of extreme combustion-driven performance.

Ultimately, Audi’s decision reflects a broader automotive trend: electrification plans are being continuously reshaped to better align with customer demand. While the RS 6 E-Tron would have been a technological marvel, it’s clear that the market isn’t fully ready for such an ambitious step, favoring either tried-and-true combustion models or less extreme EVs.