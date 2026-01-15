Ferrari’s black sheep gets a V12 from the 812 Superfast

Forget everything you think you know about the Ferrari 412, a car usually relegated to a “dark corner” of the room in the Maranello’s history. Someone in the United States decided that mediocrity was an unacceptable lifestyle choice and cut a check for over $1.8 million to create the definitive, and likely only, valuable version of this model. The result is an extravagant creation by Otsuka Maxwell Design (OMD), born from over 5,000 hours of painstaking labor and a healthy dose of mechanical insanity.

The real “elephant in the room” lurks under the hood. The original, uninspired engine has been unceremoniously dumped in favor of the monstrous 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 from the Ferrari 812 Superfast. To avoid giving purists an immediate heart attack, the valve covers were customized with a retro aesthetic, camouflaging a modern power output that would make any vintage car tremble.

This isn’t just a simple organ transplant. OMD installed twelve individual throttle bodies, direct injection, and a bespoke carbon fiber airbox. And because modern Ferraris are often accused of being too “automatic”, the F140GA engine has been surgically mated to a six-speed manual transmission sourced and converted from a 599 GTB.

Visually, the car is a bold statement in Superfast Gold and black, featuring flared fenders and the permanent retirement of the pop-up headlights for a sleeker profile. Inside, the cabin defies the laws of traditional luxury. Plastic is a forbidden word here; instead, you’ll find Alcantara, carbon fiber seats, and Mongolian cashmere that costs a staggering $1,000 per square meter. There is even carpeting sourced from a Rolls-Royce.

Between the modern digital instrumentation and a perfectly integrated infotainment system, this Ferrari 412 is proof that with enough money, time, and madness, even the least-loved Ferrari can become the most forbidden object of desire. It’s a $2 million lesson in how to turn a black sheep into a golden goose.