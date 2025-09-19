Ford Ranger Super Duty: the midsize pickup plays with the big boys (at a premium price)

Ford has officially pulled the wraps off the long-anticipated Ranger Super Duty, a truck that elevates the midsize pickup category with an unexpected level of strength and versatility. While the name may conjure images of the massive F-Series Super Duty models that dominate American highways, this particular vehicle has been engineered specifically for the Australian market, where it promises to blur the lines between midsize practicality and heavy-duty capability.

The Ranger Super Duty announces its presence with an aggressive stance and rugged details. Towering 33-inch off-road tires, bespoke bumpers, and an integrated snorkel all hint at its go-anywhere ambition. Beneath the skin, a reinforced frame forms the backbone of the truck, allowing it to tow an impressive 10,000 pounds and carry a payload approaching 4,400 pounds, figures that encroach on territory typically reserved for larger, full-size competitors.

At the heart of this machine lies a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine, delivering 207 HP and a muscular 443 lb-ft of torque. While slightly less powerful than the Platinum trim’s version of the same motor, this setup prioritizes emissions compliance without sacrificing the torque essential for towing and hauling. Power is channeled through Ford’s familiar 10-speed automatic gearbox to a full-time four-wheel-drive system, complete with front and rear locking differentials, ensuring maximum traction across mud, sand, or rocky terrain.

Customization remains one of the Super Duty’s strongest suits. Ford offers three optional equipment bundles to suit different lifestyles and industries. The Work Pack is designed for job sites and includes specialized mounting systems for tools and unique wheel nut indicators. The Farm Pack adds extra protection with an ARB Summit bull bar, while the Adventure Pack goes further still, featuring a heavy-duty Warn winch and rock sliders for serious off-road enthusiasts.

The 2026 Ranger Super Duty will start at roughly $55,200 for the single-cab variant. Buyers seeking the practicality of a double cab, along with added equipment and luxury, could easily push the price beyond $75,000. While expensive for a midsize truck, the cost aligns with its extraordinary durability.