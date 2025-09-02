Ford F-150 Lightning leads electric pickup market despite sales drop

The US electric pickup truck market continues to show mixed performance, with the Ford F-150 Lightning retaining its leadership despite declining deliveries. In the second quarter of 2025, Ford’s electric truck recorded 5,842 units sold, a 26% drop compared to the same period last year. Although negative, this result keeps the Lightning at the top of a niche yet increasingly monitored segment.

Right behind, the Tesla Cybertruck reached 4,306 deliveries, down 46%. Its futuristic design and media buzz weren’t enough to offset a steep decline, cutting its market share to 26%. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Silverado EV showed strong growth, up 39% with 3,056 sales, holding a 19% share. This surge suggests General Motors’ strategy is beginning to pay off in a segment where competition is intensifying (but still very difficult for every brand). The Rivian R1T closed with 1,752 units, down 21%, holding steady at 11% market share. The GMC Sierra EV followed with 1,524 sales and a 9% share. Together, GM’s Silverado EV and Sierra EV totaled 4,580 deliveries, still behind the F-150 Lightning alone.

Overall, the battery-electric pickup segment saw 16,480 registrations in Q2 2025, representing a 19% contraction. This figure highlights not only the challenge of sustaining demand but also the urgent need for better charging infrastructure, improved range, and lower costs to win over hesitant buyers.

The comparison with gas-powered trucks remains staggering: Ford’s F-Series lineup, including the F-150 and Super Duty, sold 222,459 units during the same period. This means the F-150 Lightning accounts for just 2.5% of Ford’s truck sales, underscoring how far electrification still has to go.

While demand remains modest, automakers clearly view electric pickups as a long-term bet. Yet without a significant shift in consumer perception and more competitive pricing, these models are unlikely to challenge the dominance of combustion-powered trucks anytime soon.