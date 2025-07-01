Ford on Stellantis’ radar: what’s behind the $42 billion rumor

At a decidedly delicate moment when Stellantis is questioning the future of the Maserati brand, a rumor has emerged that could rewrite the balance of the entire automotive industry. One of those operations that often exist only in the most improbable scenarios, but which today seems to be a substantial rumor about Ford.

Stellantis-Ford merger rumors surface as Italian group seeks US market expansion

The group led by John Elkann would be evaluating a possible acquisition of Ford Motor Company. The North American market has always been a strategic hub for Stellantis, so much so that the recent appointment of Antonio Filosa as CEO of the group, with operational headquarters in Detroit, symbol of American automotive industry, is indirect confirmation of this.

The priority, now clear and long reiterated, is to consolidate presence in the United States and strengthen competitive positioning in a sector dominated by historic giants. In recent years, meanwhile, Ford has revolutionized its offering, abandoning most compact cars and sedans to focus on SUVs, pickups, and medium-large vehicles, many of which are electrified.

This strategy, perhaps coherent with the American market, has left the Blue Oval uncovered in Europe, where the public is less inclined toward 100% electric choices. This, combined with fluctuating economic results, would have sparked Stellantis‘ interest in an acquisition (or close collaboration) that would be sensational.

The rumors would have filtered from well-informed circles between Turin and Detroit, although an operation of this caliber, valued at over $42 billion, appears ambitious to say the least. Not impossible, but certainly complex.

Yet, the move would fit perfectly into the industrial roadmap outlined by Elkann at the beginning of the year, when he had promised investments of over $5 billion in various U.S. production facilities. Integration with Ford would further consolidate Stellantis‘ presence in the U.S. market, especially in the light commercial vehicle segment, where the group is a leader in Europe but still growing overseas.