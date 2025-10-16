Ford Mustang RTR: Dark Horse just became wilder and less predictable

The Mustang Dark Horse RTR emerges as the muscle car with stage presence and swagger. At its core lies familiar power: the same 2.3-liter EcoBoost (315 HP / 350 lb-ft) you’d expect, but dressed in aggression and supported by hardware borrowed from the Dark Horse and tuned for sideways fun.

What transforms it from sporty to sinuous is an anti-lag system adapted from Ford’s GT racing program. The turbo stays on boost during throttle transitions, shrinking lag and ensuring the car is always ready to pounce. Stability control gets special drift tuning; steering geometry is altered for extra travel; and underlying bits from Dark Horse, sway bars, subframe, chassis reinforcements—get rehomed here. Brakes get a serious upgrade: Brembo six-piston fronts and four-piston rears sourced from the GT Performance Package. And yes, the Electronic Drift Brake (basically a hands-free e-brake) is standard—call it the tool for initiating spontaneous slides.

Styling is theatrical: lit nostrils in the grille, RTR emblems, GT front fascia, and a Hyper Lime option for accenting the brakes and graphics. Inside, lime stitching, serialized dash plaques, and RTR animations greet you on startup.

Despite all the flair, the powertrain remains untouched, no extra horsepower, no larger turbo. What you get is sharper response, more confidence around corners, and a Mustang that leans into sliding rather than fighting it. The downside? No manual. RTR is exclusive to the 10-speed automatic, which may disappoint purists.

Ford positions this as a factory-built version of what street drifters dream of: a Mustang that’s ready to rock out of the gate, tuned for track day theatrics but still street legal. The risk lies in balancing persona and usability. Too wild, and it becomes a weekend toy. Too meek, and it loses the drama. But if they hit that sweet spot, the Dark Horse RTR could reframe the Mustang performance narrative, not just as a muscle icon.