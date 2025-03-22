Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. vs. Ford Mustang Dark Horse | Video Drag Race

A recent Edmunds comparison highlighted an incredible duel between two cars that know power inside out

We are talking about a 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Stage 2 and a disruptive electric car, against the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the ultimate V8 icon. This clash, documented in Edmunds’ latest U-Drags video, has captured the attention of muscle car enthusiasts, offering more detail on the explosive power of electric propulsion versus the traditional V8 engine experience.

The two cars compared

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Stage 2 looks like a force of nature, with two electric motors putting out a combined 670 horsepower and 849 Nm of torque. This power, spread over all four wheels, allows the Daytona to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, a lightning-fast acceleration that leaves you breathless. Not to give up the famous muscle car rumble, Dodge equipped the Daytona with the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, which produces an artificial but engaging sound, trying to preserve the essence of these legendary cars despite its electric nature

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2024 presents itself as the heir to the classic muscle cars, a power icon powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine. With its 500 horsepower and 567 Nm of torque, it offers an authentic driving experience, transferring all its power to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Despite a 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.0 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.0 seconds, the Dark Horse Mustang competes with the next generation of electric muscle cars, such as the Dodge Charger Daytona. The latter, thanks to its all-wheel drive and instant torque from the electric motor, leaves the Mustang behind in standing starts.

Daytona superior in acceleration

During acceleration tests, the Charger Daytona showed clear superiority, leaving the Mustang Dark Horse behind. Although the Mustang boasts a higher top speed, its initial acceleration is not enough to close the gap created by the Charger. In a second test, with Edmunds test drivers behind the wheel, the result was similar. The lightning-fast acceleration of the Charger Daytona highlighted the limitations of the Mustang, which requires more driving skill to fully exploit its power.

In the duel between the powerful Charger Daytona Scat Pack Stage 2 and the iconic Mustang Dark Horse, an interesting picture emerges about the future of muscle cars. The Charger Daytona, with its top-notch straight-line performance, impressed with its lightning-fast acceleration. However, some purists pointed out a certain coolness in the ride, complaining of a lack of the emotional involvement typical of combustion engines and a less predictable response.

On the other hand, the Mustang Dark Horse, while slightly less performing in terms of pure speed, undoubtedly represents the authentic essence of the muscle car. Its unmistakable V8 roar and brute power delivery offer a visceral, soul-stirring driving experience for enthusiasts. With the exit of the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro, the Mustang now takes the spotlight as the last of the V8-powered muscle cars.