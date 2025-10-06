Ford’s EcoBoost RTR aims to shock purists: the new drift-ready Mustang is coming

Ford kicked off 2025 with a surprise that even die-hard Mustang fans didn’t see coming. Back in January, the automaker announced it was developing a new high-performance Mustang, but here’s the twist: it’s based not on the iconic V8 GT, but on the “entry-level” Mustang EcoBoost. It sounds like putting a racehorse’s heart into a commuter body, but thanks to RTR and its founder, Vaughn Gittin Jr., it could turn out to be a true drift weapon.

During its first teaser appearance, Gittin Jr. himself drove the prototype on stage, teasing the crowd. Then Ford went silent, until now. In a new Facebook video, Gittin confirmed the official reveal date: October 15, timed perfectly with the Formula Drift finals in Los Angeles. And that’s no coincidence. This new Mustang appears built with tire smoke and sideways action in mind.

While Ford is keeping most specs under wraps, we’ve caught glimpses of its aggressive styling. The front grille has been completely redesigned, featuring RTR’s signature corner lights and branding, while the bumper seems borrowed from the V8-powered GT. Around back, there’s a wing inspired by the Mustang Dark Horse, giving the EcoBoost a seriously mean attitude.

Exclusive 19-inch RTR wheels wrapped in Continental SportContact 6 tires hint at track-ready performance, and the big Brembo brakes lurking behind suggest this pony means business. Expect upgraded suspension, a reworked differential, and the new electronic drift brake, a toy designed to make any empty lot feel like a Formula D track.

Under the hood sits the familiar 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost, most likely paired with a 10-speed automatic, since Ford retired the manual option. There’s no confirmation yet of added power, but given Ford’s past calibrations that bump output by up to 35 HP, it’s a safe bet this version won’t be shy. And of course, the aftermarket world is already sharpening its tools. Come October 15, we’ll finally see if the Mustang EcoBoost RTR is a clever showpiece or a genuine drift-bred muscle car.