Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC leaves Dodge with a tougher decision

The 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC takes the Blue Oval sports car into mechanically new territory, with a hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter V8 assembled at the Dearborn plant and rated at 795 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Those figures make it the most powerful Dark Horse ever produced. A seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch transmission handles shifting, while a track-focused Variable Traction Control system and the latest evolution of MagneRide magnetic suspension manage grip with nearly 800 hp sent to the rear wheels.

Ford also worked on the aerodynamics. The car features an aluminum hood with a large carbon fiber air extractor designed to remove heat from the engine bay. In its most aggressive configuration, the setup can generate up to 2.5 times the downforce of the standard Dark Horse. For customers who plan to use the car only on track, Ford offers the Track Pack. It adds Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, 20-inch carbon fiber wheels and a rear-seat delete, saving around 150 pounds.

The commercial positioning marks a sharp move upward compared with Mustang tradition. The base Mustang Dark Horse SC starts at $103,490, rising to $139,990 with the Track Pack. For buyers who want the most exclusive version, the Track Pack Special Edition tops out at $170,970. None of those prices include the additional $3,000 gas guzzler tax and $1,995 destination charge. The car therefore enters a clearly premium segment, although it still remains far below the $328,000 Mustang GTD.

Ford’s 795-hp Mustang Dark Horse SC reignites the Dodge Hellcat debate

The arrival of the Dark Horse SC inevitably reignites the comparison with Dodge, even though the two brands now follow very different philosophies. The Mustang focuses on compact proportions, lower weight and a strong sports-driving character, while the new Charger moves toward larger dimensions, greater versatility and standard all-wheel drive. Despite this divergence, Ford’s 795 hp figure has revived speculation about a possible new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Stellantis has not officially confirmed the project, but the expected return of the supercharged HEMI V8 in the future Ram 1500 SRT TRX, expected to start at around $107,000, suggests that the 6.2-liter Hellcat still plays a central role in the group’s performance strategy.

SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack

A future Charger Hellcat would likely need to exceed 800 hp to respond directly to Ford’s proposal, while maintaining the favorable price-to-power ratio that has always defined Dodge in the segment.

Pricing and specifications for the future Charger Hellcat have not been announced yet, but a position in the $97,000 to $111,000 range would be consistent with the model’s historical references and with the Dearborn rival’s price list.