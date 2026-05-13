The Mustang GTD Spirit of America proves Ford has lost its mind

Ford has officially decided to wrap a GT3-spec monster in the Fourth of July and call it the Spirit of America. This isn’t just another “appearance package” designed to help dealerships move inventory. The last Mustang GTD a carbon-fiber-clad celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States by reminding the world that Detroit still knows how to build a supercar that scares people.

The heart of this beast remains the unholy 5.2-liter supercharged V8, churning out a massive 815 HP. With a top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h), this is the most advanced and powerful street-legal Mustang to ever roll off an assembly line. It’s a staggering technical evolution for a nameplate that spent decades wrestling with live rear axles and “optimism” as its primary form of traction.

Now, equipped with a standard Performance Package, the GTD is less “muscle car” and more “precision instrument”, featuring an interior littered with 3D-printed titanium bits and ergonomics designed for people who actually know what an apex is.

Visually, the Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America edition sports an “asymmetric” livery. The Performance White body is slashed with Race Red and Lightning Blue accents that reinterpret the classic three-bar Mustang logo into something much sharper and more aggressive. It highlights the exposed carbon fiber of the splitter and that massive rear wing.

The name honors Craig Breedlove, the aerospace genius who famously spent $500 on a surplus jet engine to become the first man to break 600 mph on land. It’s a heavy legacy to carry, but the Mustang GTD has the receipts. It recently blitzed the Nürburgring in a staggering 6:40.835.

With only 31 units built in the last month and a rigorous “application process” for North American buyers closing on May 18, Ford is making sure that while the “Spirit” is American, the ownership is strictly for the elite. It’s fast, it’s loud, and it’s unapologetically expensive.