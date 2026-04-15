The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible is real and it’s angry

For months, we’ve been squinting at grainy spy shots, trying to figure out what kind of monster Ford was brewing under that camouflaged canvas roof. We all whispered the name “Shelby GT500” with a mix of reverence and hope, but Ford just pulled a fast one. Say hello to the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible. Essentially a GT500 that decided to lose the snakeskin and trade it for a darker, more brooding suit of armor.

This isn’t just a Mustang with the top chopped off. It’s a 5.2-liter V8 supercharged challenge to the quiet evolution of the automotive industry. We’re talking about a power output somewhere between 700 and 815 HP. Ford is keeping the exact number under wraps, likely because they’re still busy calculating how many rear tires this thing will incinerate per minute. It’s the return of the “unlimited headroom” muscle car.

What’s truly fascinating is that Ford doesn’t even offer a standard Dark Horse convertible. They’ve skipped the sensible appetizer and went straight to the 800-horsepower main course. Historically, the S550 GT500 stayed a coupe because Ford claimed the chassis would fold like a wet cardboard box under that kind of torque. Apparently, the S650 chassis has been hitting the gym.

Of course, this mechanical “gymnastics” comes at a price that might make you choke on your coffee. While the old GT500 started around $80,000, a fully-loaded Dark Horse SC could skyrocket to $150,000. That’s a lot of “identity” for a Ford badge, putting it in a tax bracket that usually requires a glass of champagne and a European accent.

With three pedals on the floor and a supercharger screaming in your ear, who cares about the mortgage? Ford has been bitten by the snake again, and honestly, we’re just happy to see they’re still refusing to take the antidote.