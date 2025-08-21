Ford is dreaming big: a 1,000-hp Raptor supercar built the desert?

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently set enthusiasts buzzing after hinting at a bold new vision: a 1,000-HP supercar, not designed for racetracks or highways, but for sand, gravel, and rally-style terrain. This wouldn’t be just another high-performance machine, but something “partially electric and fully digital,” almost like a Mustang GTD reimagined for desert racing.

It all started with the legendary F-150 Raptor, a Baja-inspired truck that reshaped the idea of high-performance off-roading. Then came the Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor, cementing the Raptor badge as a symbol of power and wild adventure. Now, Ford seems ready to push beyond trucks and SUVs, eyeing a supercar engineered for uncharted terrain.

Picture an ultra-wide machine with rally-grade suspension, capable of leaping dunes yet handling like a European supercar. Add 1,000 HP under the hood, hybrid tech, and a fully digital cockpit. In a Bloomberg interview, Farley noted: “Nobody has ever built a supercar for high-speed gravel, sand, and dirt”, suggesting this dream could become reality. After all, Ford already shocked the world with its all-electric SuperVan, quicker than some Corvettes.

Farley envisions a stand-alone car, not just a pickup variant, blending two of Ford’s most iconic lineages: the GT, made for the racetrack, and the Raptor, born to conquer dunes. It could create an entirely new category where Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren dare not compete.

If realized, this could become the most powerful Ford ever built, influencing the design of future SUVs, trucks, and electrified models. From Le Mans to Baja, Ford has always thrived on rewriting the rules. A Raptor supercar wouldn’t just be a vehicle, it would be a revolution on wheels. With this new shocking vehicle the Blue Oval, Ford could redefine supercars playing a different game against other old competitors: is this the time for an extreme off-road beast?