Ford GT Mk IV, this is the last chance to own the factory extreme supercar

The legend of the Ford GT is writing its final chapter. The Blue Oval has announced the last production run of the Ford GT Mk IV, the most extreme, no-compromise version of its iconic supercar. The window for potential buyers closes on October 15, marking the official end of the modern GT era.

The Mk IV isn’t just an upgrade, it represents the pinnacle of Ford’s GT engineering program. Developed in partnership with Multimatic, the car was designed without the constraints of road regulations or racing rules. Only 67 units will be built, paying tribute to the legendary Ford GT 40 Mk IV that won Le Mans in 1967. Most have already been claimed, but Ford has not disclosed how many spots remain.

Beneath the long-tailed carbon fiber body lies a 3.8-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6, tuned by Roush-Yates, producing a staggering 820 HP. Power is delivered through a racing transmission with custom steering-wheel paddle shifters and an upgraded clutch, while the chassis benefits from a longer wheelbase and Multimatic spool-valve adaptive dampers designed for record-setting track performance.

The numbers tell the story: over 1,100 kg of downforce at 150 mph and more than 3 g in corners. In private testing, even non-professional drivers have posted faster lap times than the Ford GT LM race car driven by pro drivers in the past, an astonishing feat that speaks for itself. The Mk IV clocked 1:17.995 at Laguna Seca, suggesting a roughly 10-second advantage over the upcoming Corvette ZR1X, should it ever tackle the same track.

The experience goes beyond just owning the car. Every customer is invited to the exclusive “Multimatic On Track” program, offering professional driver coaching, full technical support, and a personal car shakedown by Scott Maxwell, Ford’s veteran development driver.

Pricing starts around $1.7 million, reflecting the rarity and craftsmanship of a hand-built track-only supercar produced at Multimatic’s facility in Markham, Ontario.