Ford Escape 2026, price adjustments for the final chapter before the electric shift

Ford is preparing to close a significant chapter in its portfolio with the end of Escape production. The 2026 model year will officially be the last for this long-standing crossover, which has been a mainstay in the brand’s lineup for over two decades. Production at the Louisville Assembly plant in Kentucky will wrap up by the end of the year, as the facility undergoes a large-scale retooling.

The revamp is aimed at readying the plant for a new all-electric midsize pickup, underscoring Ford’s accelerating commitment to electrification. For its swan song, the 2026 Ford Escape will have a shortened lifecycle and will not be available in six US states due to increasingly tough emissions regulations. This highlights the growing pressure on automakers to phase out traditional internal combustion offerings in favor of cleaner alternatives.

Customers in eligible states who still want to secure one of the final Escapes will encounter price adjustments across the lineup, varying depending on trim. The latest pricing data shows increases between $600 and $2,030 for most versions. Still, not all trims are affected equally. The ST-Line Hybrid remains priced the same, while the ST-Line Select Hybrid, ST-Line Elite Hybrid, and the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models actually see slight price reductions.

Ford has also confirmed that the Escape already qualifies for certain federal incentives, which could help balance out the increases or even make some trims more attractive than before.

Visually and mechanically, major upgrades are off the table for the Escape’s final model year. One notable change is that the Vapor Blue Metallic exterior paint, once included at no additional charge, will now add $495 to the MSRP. Meanwhile, the ST-Line and Platinum trims powered by the 2.5-liter I-4 hybrid engine are dropping the front-wheel-drive option, shifting exclusively to all-wheel drive to streamline the lineup.

Since its debut in the early 2000s, the Escape has been one of Ford’s best-selling crossovers, appealing to families and commuters with its balance of efficiency and technology. Its departure signals more than just the end of a popular model; it’s part of Ford’s broader strategy to pivot aggressively toward electric vehicles, battery technology, and the next generation of mobility solutions.