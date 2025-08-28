Ford phases out Escape and Corsair: record discounts coming soon

Ford has announced that it will halt production of two popular compact SUVs, the Ford Escape and the Lincoln Corsair, by the end of the year. While the move might seem abrupt, it is actually part of a broader strategy from the Dearborn-based automaker, which has already confirmed it will build enough vehicles to keep sales going through 2026.

A replacement model is on the way, though no details have been shared yet about its design or launch date. Escape and Corsair have been essential to Ford’s lineup, acting as entry-level models that brought in new customers to both the Ford and Lincoln brands. With starting prices of $29,515 and $41,230 respectively for the 2025 versions, both SUVs have positioned themselves competitively in their segments.

For buyers, this phase-out could translate into discounts and promotions, as dealers look to clear inventory ahead of the next-generation replacement. Industry analysts warn consumers that while big deals are likely, there’s only a limited window to take advantage. Historically, when a model ends production, demand tends to shrink, prompting dealers to offer bigger incentives.

However, Ford will also reduce production volumes over time to prevent excess stock, meaning those who wait too long may not find their desired color or trim. Concerns about replacement parts appear unfounded. Experts point out that spare parts will remain widely available, as many components are shared with other models, and automakers generally keep parts in circulation for many years. In addition, the aftermarket and refurbished parts market provide further reassurance for long-term ownership.

Corsair preproduction model shown with available features. Available early 2023.

From a sales perspective, both SUVs have been strong performers. First launched in 2000, the Escape was considered innovative and remains a steady seller today, with more than 82,000 units sold in the first half of 2024, up 10.8% from last year. The Corsair, introduced more recently as a premium compact SUV, has become Lincoln’s second best-selling model, reaching over 13,000 units sold in the same period, up 2%.

The phase-out of Escape and Corsair doesn’t mark the end of an era but rather the beginning of a new chapter for Ford, which is preparing to refresh its compact SUV offering.