Filosa announced the hiring of 400 new workers at the Mirafiori plant

Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to Italy: Antonio Filosa announces 400 new hires in Mirafiori

Stellantis’ strong commitment to Italian production was officially reiterated by the new CEO, Antonio Filosa. During a meeting with Italian union representatives on Monday, October 20, Filosa confirmed the group’s direction.

The central element of the announcement concerns the Mirafiori plant in Turin, where 400 new workers will be hired. This move is strategic: it aims to strengthen production and, consequently, to significantly consolidate Stellantis’ industrial presence in Italy.

New hires at Mirafiori: Filosa reassures unions about the future of the Stellantis plant in Turin

Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis, has confirmed that new hires are coming soon for the Mirafiori plant in Turin. The announcement came during a meeting with trade unions, which had requested greater transparency regarding the company’s plans.

This need for clarity arose particularly following the recent temporary suspensions of production at various European plants, a measure also adopted by other automotive giants, such as Volkswagen. By bringing in new staff, Stellantis aims to safeguard operational continuity and strengthen the confidence of worker representatives and the local community in the future of the Turin plant, highlighting its crucial role within the group’s European production network.

The car manufacturer is currently facing a difficult situation characterized by excess production capacity on the continent. However, the company has reiterated its commitment not to close any production sites in Italy and to secure orders worth €6 billion for local suppliers. Filosa has specified to the unions that the company will honor the deadlines outlined in the long-term strategic plan for Italy, presented last December.

The increase in staff at Mirafiori will specifically support the production line for the Fiat 500 hybrid, allowing for the introduction of a second shift starting in February.

Stellantis strengthens Italian production: new Jeep Compass in Melfi and a “multi-energy” future for Alfa Romeo

As we mentioned, Antonio Filosa, who has been at the helm of Stellantis since last June, has announced important developments for the Italian plants. Specifically, Filosa confirmed that production of the new Jeep Compass is imminent and is expected to begin in the coming weeks at the Melfi plant in southern Italy.

At the same time, the automotive group is developing a “multi-energy” offering for the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models. This strategy aims to ensure a “stable future” for the Cassino plant.

These commitments are in addition to the staff expansion efforts already underway. As Filosa reiterated, the recent new hires planned for Mirafiori are in addition to the recruitment already carried out locally and at other key production sites, including the factory in Atessa, in central Italy.