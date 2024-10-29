Fiat wins gold at MMA Smarties Brasil

Fiat was able to leverage its deep knowledge of the Brazilian media landscape and its ability to create emotional connections with consumers with a smart and responsive marketing strategy. A recent marketing campaign launched by Fiat in Brazil received prestigious recognition at the MMA Smarties Brasil, an award that celebrates the creative effectiveness and impact of marketing strategies. The campaign, called BBB Tweet and designed by Leo Burnett for the Turin-based automaker, triumphed in the category dedicated to Social Media Marketing.

Fiat conquers Brazil with a viral and clever tweet

At the MMA Smarties Brasil, a prestigious award that celebrates the country’s most innovative and effective marketing campaigns, Fiat achieved a brilliant success. The “BBB Tweet” case designed by Leo Burnett won first place in the Social Media Marketing category, once again confirming its ability to create deep connections with audiences and generate significant impact.

For more than two decades, Fiat has been a mainstay on Brazil’s leading reality show, “Big Brother Brazil.” Throughout the years, the brand has launched numerous successful campaigns, linked to models such as Fiat Cronos, Argo, and Pulse, which were chosen directly by viewers through live voting.

In 2022, despite the presence of another automotive sponsor on the program, Fiat managed to capture the public’s attention from the very first automotive-themed test. Its apparent absence from social media triggered an avalanche of comments and reactions from users, who expressed their surprise and attachment to the brand.

The turning point came when one lucky viewer received an iconic Fiat symbol, the Toro, as a gift. This unexpected gesture blew up social media, generating unprecedented interaction and engaging other brands and influencers.

In the face of this overwhelming enthusiasm, Fiat responded with a simple but effective tweet, managing to position itself as the fourth most discussed topic of the day. The impact of this action was extraordinary: the post became the most commented on in the history of the brand’s social profiles, exceeding 40 million impressions in the first few hours.

Fiat and its winning marketing campaigns in Brazil

Fiat we know manages to create and impress a lot with its campaigns, which are always targeted and responsive. In short, Fiat’s marketing really seems to work. We also remember the latest Fiat brand campaign in Brazil – again designed by Leo Burnett – dedicated to pickups and exploiting the alien as an image.

The brand let’s remember that it is already the reference brand in the memory of Brazilians. No wonder, always offering innovative and well-positioned products, the brand is the sales leader in the Brazilian pickup truck market. And to celebrate its leadership in this segment, the brand decided to present a creature from another planet in its new “Leader” campaign. The film premiered yesterday (15), on TV Globo, features an extraterrestrial (ET) who seeks a leader on Earth and is enchanted by Fiat pickup trucks.

Fiat work hard for AD marketing

The 3D character, also created by the Leo Burnett agency, is a fun way to introduce consumers to the versatility and ruggedness of Fiat pickups. The campaign’s proposal is to reaffirm the brand’s position in the category, as the Strada is not only number one in the segment, but also the best-selling model in the country. The adaptability of pickups is also one of the aspects covered; the Fiat Toro, for example, is suitable for both the city and the countryside. In addition, the film also shows all the robustness of Titano, especially in the agribusiness sector.

To support the extraterrestrial narrative, the brand will have Halloween content on Netflix. And it doesn’t end there, Fiat has also invited a team of influencers to engage in the campaign, such as @ primos.agro and actor Rômulo Estrela. In addition, medalist Isaquias Queiroz will talk about his journey with the sport’s leadership, drawing parallels with the brand’s history in the category. In short, in addition to being good at what they do, they really work hard to make sure that they always come out on top.