Fiat will sell only electric cars from 2030

Fiat has decided that it will sell only electric cars in Europe starting from 2030. This has been confirmed by Andreas Mayer, the head of Abarth, Fiat, and Fiat Professional brands in Germany. Mayer had previously held the role of Brand Country Manager for Fiat Professional at the then FCA Germany until 2018. After a five-year break from the automotive sector, he has returned to oversee the Abarth, Fiat, and Fiat Professional brands. The Stellantis executive gave an interview to Autohaus, explaining what we can expect from the brand in the future.

Andreas Mayer stated: “This year, we will see both the Fiat Panda and the Abarth 600e on the roads.” He also anticipated that the new 240-horsepower Scorpionissima will be available for order in the coming days. Regarding the Panda, Mayer specified that his words do not refer to the Pandina model, but rather to the new generation of the model. This car will be unveiled on July 11 and will include, for the first time, a version with an electric motor.

Mayer further clarified: “The current Fiat Panda will remain available with the Euro 7 engine.” The new generation of the model will also have the task of temporarily replacing the Fiat 500 hybrid, which has reached the end of its production due to new European regulations requiring the installation of ADAS systems, which the model lacks.

Regarding the transition to electric, Mayer stated: “As part of our Stellantis Dare Forward strategic plan, we have outlined our commitment to selling only fully electric cars in Europe starting from 2030. In this objective, the Italian brand will be a leader in electromobility within the Stellantis Group.” The brand seems to have clear ideas, although there are many years until 2030, and the strategy could change in the coming years.