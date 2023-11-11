Fiat: what to expect in the upcoming years

Fiat has experienced a standout 2023 with the launch of the new 600 and Topolino, officially unveiled on July 4th. However, this is just the beginning of a series of innovations planned for the coming years. At least one novelty is expected each year until 2027, with some already announced and others currently categorized as rumors.

Here’s what will happen to Fiat’s lineup in the coming years

The first to arrive will be the new Fiat Panda, scheduled to debut next year. Specifically, its official debut is anticipated on July 11, 2024, a significant date as Fiat celebrates its 125th anniversary. This doesn’t mean that images of the new model couldn’t leak online before that date, as seen this year with the Topolino and 600, whose first photos surfaced months before the official presentation on July 4th.

Regarding the new Fiat Panda, it’s known that it will be built on the Smart Car platform, similar to the recent Citroen e-C3. This crossover, measuring about 4 meters in length, will be crucial for the brand’s future, serving as Fiat’s first low-cost electric car with a starting price of around 23,000 euros for the 320 km range version. It’s rumored that about a year later, a 20,000-euro electric version with a 200 km range might also be introduced. The car will also have a hybrid version, with prices potentially starting at around 14,000 euros.

2025 will see the launch of another model, a crossover positioned between the B and C segments of the market, slightly over 4.3 meters long. This car, closely linked to the new Fiat Panda and forming a new Fiat family of cars, will be produced in Kenitra, Morocco, by the end of that year. Its name is unconfirmed, but it’s currently nicknamed Fiat Multipla. This car will also have close ties with the new Citroen C3 Aircross and, in some versions, may feature a 7-seat configuration.

2026 could be a transitional year for Fiat, having bid farewell to Tipo and 500X, which will cease production at the end of 2025. Some speculate that the leading Italian automaker might take the opportunity to surprise everyone with the launch of a new large-sized model as part of the 500 family. This could be what was previously referred to as the Fiat 500XL, a kind of maxi version of the 500X positioned at the top of Fiat’s model range in terms of both price and dimensions. Currently, these are just speculations, and the true intentions of the Turin-based company remain unknown.

2027 promises to be an interesting year for Fiat, with rumors suggesting the launch of the new generation of the electric Fiat 500 by the end of that year. The car will continue to be produced at Mirafiori, as confirmed by Stellantis executives in recent months. The new generation will further enhance the car’s features, making it even more efficient, technologically advanced, and with increased autonomy. As for the design, it’s too early to discuss, but it’s expected to be an evolution rather than a revolution, with the model making its debut in the United States in early 2024.