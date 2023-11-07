New Fiat Multipla will share its platform with the new Citroen C3 Aircross

Fiat has announced the launch of a new crossover in 2025. Some believe it could be the new Fiat Multipla, the famous minivan that has been a part of the brand’s history from 1998 to 2010. The new Multipla will be an electric crossover based on the same platform as the Citroen C3 Aircross and will be positioned as an economical and spacious solution for urban and family mobility.

In 2025, the new Fiat Multipla will make its debut. Here’s what we know so far

The new Fiat Multipla will be approximately 4.3 meters long and will have a five-door body with simple and modern lines. The new car will also offer extensive customization options, including various colors, accessories, and interior choices. Fiat‘s vehicle will certainly have at least one 100% electric version. Some speculate it may use the Smart Car platform, the same as the new Fiat Panda, though there is no confirmed information on this at the moment.

The most interesting feature of the new Fiat Multipla will be its interior configuration, which will partly revisit the concept of its predecessor by offering seven seats arranged in three rows. This solution will optimize interior space and provide greater versatility and practicality. The new Multipla will also have a spacious trunk that can be expanded by folding down the rear seats.

The new Fiat Multipla will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco, alongside Fiat Topolino, Citroen Ami, and Opel Rocks-e. The Italian car will compete with vehicles like the Dacia Jogger, Renault Kangoo, and Volkswagen Caddy, with a starting price of around 25,000 euros. The new Multipla will be the second model in a new family of affordable electric cars after the new Fiat Panda, set to debut in the middle of next year. The vehicle will be closely linked to the new Citroen C3 Aircross. Finally, Fiat has stated that its strategy for the future is to offer its customers affordable, fun to drive, and sustainable cars.