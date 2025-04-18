Fiat Toro: with the second generation also coming an Abarth version

Here comes the version big news coming out of Brazil for lovers of the Abarth brand. After the sporty Pulse and Fastback versions, the Scorpion automaker seems intent on launching a new high-performance attack. This time, an icon of the Brazilian automotive scene is in the crosshairs: the rugged and versatile Fiat Toro pickup.

Next-generation Fiat Toro: Abarth version arrives

The current generation Toro is preparing for further aesthetic refinement, but the real revolution is already in the works. Project F3P, or the future generation Fiat Toro, is promising, with the introduction of a highly anticipated Abarth-signed version.

According to exclusive rumors reported by Auto+, production of the second-generation Fiat Toro is scheduled for 2027, with a market debut expected in 2028. While retaining the reliable Small Wide platform, already appreciated on the next-generation Jeep Compass destined for Brazil, the new Toro will be dressed with a sportier and more distinctive soul.

The new Fiat Toro Abarth will be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Because it is a “flex” engine, that is, one that can run on different types of fuel, it is expected to develop slightly more power than the current 272 horsepower and 40.8 kgm of torque (about 280 horsepower is mentioned). The transmission will be a nine-speed automatic and 4×4 all-wheel drive. Suspension setup, steering and exhaust system will be revised taking cues from the Abarth fastback.

The new Fiat Toro differs in its “fastback airplane” design

Italian automaker Fiat of the Stellantis Group, thus wanted to clearly differentiate the new Toro from the more traditional Ram Rampage. To do so, it will focus on an innovative design dubbed “aero fastback,” featuring a roll cage with a sleek coupe shape and a trunk reimagined as a real trunk. Aesthetically, the new Toro will abandon soft lines in favor of bolder, squarer shapes enhanced by modern pixelated details, all culminating in an overall more dynamic and aggressive look.

Aesthetically, the Fiat Toro Abarth will be distinguished by carbon fiber details, larger wheels and a body-colored underside. There will also be a panoramic roof, a larger digital dashboard and a high-end audio system. The cabin will feature a dark environment with carbon fiber inserts, a styling element that will also be found in the front grille and other exterior details.

The arrival of the Abarth version on the future generation Fiat Toro undoubtedly represents a bold and exciting move that could redefine the concept of the sporty pickup in Brazil and, who knows, open up new prospects in other markets as well. Fans of the Scorpio brand can’t wait to find out what ‘roar’ this unprecedented four-wheeled beast will unleash.