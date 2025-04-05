New Fiat Toro 2027: here’s how the design could change with the future generation

The new Fiat Toro is one of the upcoming vehicles expected to impact the lineup of Italy’s leading automaker. This model has enjoyed tremendous success in South America, particularly in Brazil. Rumors suggest that when its second generation arrives, this vehicle could transform into a global pickup, similar to what will happen with the Fiat Strada and other models from the automaker. CEO Olivier Francois has decided that in the future, his automobile company will have a single lineup rather than two different ones as currently exists between South America and Europe.

Fiat Toro: is this how the new generation will look when it arrives in 2028?

Apparently, the new Fiat Toro could arrive between 2028 and 2029. The platform will continue to be Stellantis’ Smart Car, which will characterize all future vehicles of the brand above 4 meters in length. The vehicle could be a sort of larger version of the new Fiat Strada, which should arrive on the market shortly before. The design will obviously be in harmony with the rest of Fiat’s lineup, particularly with the new Panda family.

Regarding the design of this future Fiat model, we can highlight a render created by designer and digital creator Kleber Silva, who has imagined the style of Fiat’s future pickup. Some design elements seen in the brand’s most recent models are noticeable in the front. This vehicle will also arrive on the market with a wide range of engines, including fully electric and hybrid versions.

The prices of the new Fiat Toro should be in line with those of the rest of Fiat’s lineup, which will continue to be Stellantis‘ principal brand in terms of global registrations in the coming years. We will see in the future if the model will have a design similar to what is proposed in this render.