Fiat Toro restyling: changes confirmed, new prototype spotted

Launched in 2016 in Brazil, the Fiat Toro is about to reach its 10th year on the market, a period that makes it ready for a necessary restyle. The mid-size pickup, which has been a success in South America, is therefore preparing for a major update, as confirmed earlier this year by Martin Scrimaglia , the brand’s director in Argentina.

Fiat Toro restyling, new spy photos from Brazil

The first camouflaged prototypes of the restyled Fiat Toro had recently been spotted in Brazil, in the state of Pernambuco, where the Stellantis Automotive Hub is based. Those images hint that the debut of the restyled version of the Toro should be imminent, with the launch likely to take place in the coming months. Now, still come new spy photos from Brazil by Junio Paiva reveal details of the restyled Fiat Toro. The latest prototype spotted, a Ranch version with a 2.2 Turbodiesel engine, confirms that cosmetic updates will focus on the front and rear bumpers.

Rumors rule out changes to the hood and fenders, while unprecedented alloy wheels are expected to be introduced on some versions of the pickup. This sighting on Brazilian soil provides a clear preview of the slight but significant design changes that will characterize the refreshed Fiat Toro.

The long-awaited restyling of Fiat Toro focuses on a refinement of the front and rear design. Although the main headlights retain their iconic shape, the front end introduces a distinctive element with daytime spot lights, in line with the styling language of Cronos and the future Argo 2026.

The front grille, while retaining its overall profile, adopts a new internal pattern with vertical elements that evoke Maserati elegance, a design solution that we will also find on the 2026 Fastback. The additional headlights feature a new design, while the lower bumper sports a more pronounced skid plate, as evidenced by the images. On the side, the update results in unprecedented wheel or hubcap options, depending on the chosen trim. The rear also gets a twist: while retaining the shape of the headlights, the interior layout of the lights is revised, with dotted position lights to match the front daytime running lights.

Externally, the modifications to the bumper stand out, with a new design at the ends and inserts designed to accentuate its originality. The cabin will welcome new seat upholstery, customized to suit the trim. Also expected is a restyling of the center console, in line with recent styling developments, which could include a practical electronic parking brake.

The 48-volt lightweight hybrid system with DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The real innovation is the introduction of a 48-volt light hybrid system, coupled with a dual-clutch DCT automatic transmission. This system takes advantage of two electric motors: one acting as an alternator and starter motor (similar to 12-volt systems), and a second, more powerful motor integrated into the e-DCT transmission, capable of delivering 28 hp and 5.6 kgm of extra torque.

It remains to be seen whether this implementation is aimed at increasing the performance of the Turbo 270 Flex engine (which will power the future Fiat Toro MHEV, albeit with power reduced to 176 hp), or whether the main goal is consumption efficiency, following the strategy already adopted for the T200 Hybrid system. In the latter case, it is plausible that the new 48-volt system will be named the T270 Hybrid.