2026 Jeep Commander: refreshed design and new turbo engine with the facelift arriving mid-year

The 2026 Jeep Commander will soon receive a mid-cycle update, intended for the South American market. Thanks to its good sales performance, Stellantis has decided to implement a targeted restyling, aimed at making the model more competitive and up-to-date, both from an aesthetic and technical perspective.

Here are the main changes for the 2026 Jeep Commander

The most evident changes are concentrated in the front of the vehicle: the front grille has been completely redesigned, now thinner and harmoniously integrated with the new headlights. This change gives the front a more modern and dynamic appearance. The bumper has also been updated to more elegantly accommodate the vertical daytime running lights, while the lower air intake takes on a more sculpted and aggressive design. However, the modifications will vary based on trim levels: some versions will only be distinguished by new alloy wheels with a renewed design.

At the rear, the 2026 Commander abandons the classic trim that connected the taillights, introducing instead an LED light bar, an element that adds a touch of elegance and contemporaneity. The rear bumper has also been revised to improve overall stylistic coherence.

The interior will undergo an upgrade in materials and finishes, with new seat upholstery designed to increase comfort and perceived quality. The goal is to offer a more refined and sophisticated environment, in line with the expectations of customers in this segment.

The most significant innovations are found under the hood. The mechanical range is enriched with the introduction of the new 48-volt Bio Hybrid e-DCT mild hybrid platform, the same one we will also see on the Jeep Renegade in the near future. This system includes two electric motors: a smaller one that replaces the alternator and starter motor (as in 12V systems), and a second, more powerful one, integrated into the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (E-DCT).

The main electric motor develops 28 HP and 5.6 kgfm of torque, and works in synergy with the 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex, capable of delivering 176 HP and 27.5 kgfm. The 48-volt battery has a capacity of 0.9 kWh and is positioned under the driver’s seat, thus helping to optimize interior space without sacrificing cargo capacity.

The 200 HP and 45.9 kgfm 2.2 turbodiesel engine will continue to be available, but in a single configuration. Finally, the new 2.0 Turbo Hurricane gasoline engine, equipped with Flex-Fuel technology, will be updated and enhanced, thus offering an additional option for markets where alternative fuels are widely used.