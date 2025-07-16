Fiat Toro reaches 600,000 units produced in Brazil

In early 2025, the pickup became even more powerful and economical thanks to the new MultiJet 2.2 Turbodiesel engine. Since its market launch, Toro has won more than 30 awards

Stellantis of Goiana: Fiat Toro 600,000 units produced

Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Goiana, Pernambuco, the Fiat Toro revolutionized the segment and set trends among pickup trucks since its launch in 2016. It combined the robustness and performance of a pickup with the comfort and refinement of an SUV, establishing itself as one of the most sought-after models in Brazil. A sales leader in its class, the Toro reached the 600,000-unit mark produced in Brazil.

With a bold design, the Fiat Toro boasts a striking visual identity and is available in Endurance, Freedom, Volcano, Volcano Diesel, Ultra and Ranch trims. The model features a full LED lighting system, alloy wheels up to 18 inches, and electrically adjustable leather seats. The top-of-the-line Ranch trim features a unique chrome-framed grille and premium brown inserts on the moldings, giving it a unique and refined look, as well as volumetric inserts that add strength and style. The Volcano, in turn, features a standard chrome grille and a wireless cell phone charger, giving it a unique personality.

Inside, standard on Ranch diesel and Ultra Flex versions, the Toro offers a 10.1-inch multimedia panel, Dual Zone digital climate control, Fiat Connect////me, a connectivity system that offers more than 30 features to enhance the driving experience and driver interaction with the vehicle, connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as ADAS for automatic emergency braking, lane keeping and automatic high beams.

“More than just a pickup truck, the Toro is a complete solution for those who need a powerful vehicle for work, but don’t want to sacrifice comfort and refinement in everyday use. It was designed and developed to meet the needs of a demanding customer, combining the best of technology, safety and high performance,” says Federico Battaglia, vice president of Fiat and Abarth brands in South America.

Recently, the pickup was equipped with a new engine in the Ranch and Volcano versions, making it even more powerful and fuel efficient. With the MultiJet 2.2 turbodiesel engine, the model now delivers 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, an 18 percent increase in power and 29 percent increase in torque over the previous engine. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint now takes place in just 9.6 seconds in the Volcano version and 9.8 seconds in the Ranch version. Sprints from 60 to 100 km/h and 80 to 120 km/h take place in an impressive 6.0 seconds and 7.8 seconds (Volcano) and 6.1 seconds and 7.9 seconds (Ranch), ensuring safer overtaking and better performance on all types of terrain.

Earlier this year, the Ultra version became a new top-of-the-line option among models equipped with the Turbo 270 Flex engine, offering high performance, expanding the model’s market reach and strengthening its tradition of serving a variety of customer profiles. The version features a 10-inch multimedia center, 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, a hardtop, a fender bumper, an integrated Santo Antônio, exclusive interior trim, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, and automatic high beams.

A success since its launch-Toro has received more than 30 national and international awards for design, quality, and resale value.