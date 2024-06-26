Fiat Toro 2025 will have three Flex and two Diesel versions

The Fiat Toro 2025 will soon be available at Brazilian dealerships of the brand. The pickup will offer three Flex variants and two Diesel variants. The Ultra version will maintain the 2024 configuration, with the 1.3 Turbo Flex engine replacing the 2.0 diesel in the second half of the year. Prices for the 2025 model range from R$ 148,490 to R$ 214,990. The only aesthetic change concerns the finish of the “B” pillar in the Volcano version, now in matte black instead of glossy.

Fiat Toro 2025 will be offered in 5 different versions: here are the details

Standard features of the Fiat Toro Endurance include the 7-inch Full Digital Cluster, multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth voice commands, MP3, AM/FM radio, aux input, USB port, rear parking sensor, and LED DRL signature.

The Fiat Toro Freedom is equipped with all Endurance features and adds dual-zone air conditioning, rear camera, multimedia center with 8.4-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands and Bluetooth, Full LED headlights, LED fog lights, and 17-inch alloy wheels with 225/60 R17 tires. It will also have the optional Fiat Connect////Me with onboard navigation for an additional cost of R$ 2,850.

The Volcano versions (Diesel and Flex) of Fiat Toro 2025 will have all the Freedom options and add Fiat Connect////Me, the brand’s connected services platform, offering features such as Wi-Fi, remote operations, vehicle information, location, navigation, call assistants, front parking sensor, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, LED ambient lights, retractable rearview mirror with puddle light, 18-inch alloy wheels with 225/60 R18 tires, and induction charger.

Fiat Toro Volcano will have two optional packages. The Black & Technology Design is available only for the Flex version, and adds glossy black front grille, black painted Volcano R18 wheels, dark Fiat logo (front and rear), body-colored door handle, and black roof rack.

The Technology package is available for both Flex and Diesel versions. It adds a multimedia system with 10-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth voice commands, MP3, AM/FM radio, aux input, USB port, and AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), LDW (Lane Departure Warning), and AHB (Automatic High Beam) for an additional cost of R$ 5,890.00.

Fiat Toro Ranch 2025 is equipped with all the standard features of the Volcano, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Automatic High Beam (AHB), multimedia center with 10-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and chrome side steps.

Fiat Toro 2025 has two engine options. The 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex engine produces 185 HP with ethanol and 180 HP with gasoline. This engine is connected to a six-speed automatic transmission and the drive is 4×2. It continues to equip the Endurance, Freedom, and Volcano versions. The other option is a 2.0 Turbo Diesel with 170 HP, connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission and the drive is 4×4.