Fiat Toro reaches 500 thousand units sold in Brazil

The Fiat Toro, recently celebrated an extraordinary milestone: 500,000 units sold. Produced in the Stellantis plant in Goiana, Pernambuco, this pickup truck has managed to combine the elegance and comfort of an SUV with the ruggedness and versatility of a pickup truck, creating an innovative concept that is highly appreciated by consumers.

Fiat Toro leading the way in Brazil

The news was published directly by Stellantis, in one of its official press releases on February 12. The model produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana, Pernambuco, has revolutionized the domestic pickup market with the SUP concept. A leader since its launch, Toro is recognized for its unique design, technology and performance. Recently, the pickup was equipped with a new 2.2 turbo diesel engine and became even more powerful, with 200 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque. The year 2025 has already begun apace with the arrival of the Ultra version, the top of the line Flex.

Versatile, technological and with a modern design, the Toro is one of the most popular pickup trucks in the Brazilian market. Recently, the model has become even more powerful with the new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine, which delivers 200 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque, with greater agility and reduced fuel consumption.

The Toro model has been a major player in Brazil from the very beginning

“Since its launch, Toro has become a key piece in Fiat’s portfolio. Not only has it expanded the product range, but it has also paved the way for our positioning as a benchmark in the competitive pickup truck segment. Complete, the Toro is the perfect choice for those looking for a rugged vehicle, but with all the refinement and comfort of an SUV,” says Federico Battaglia, Fiat brand vice president for South America.

With a tradition of service aimed at different customer profiles, the pickup has a smart range, offering the power of a diesel engine and the versatility of flexible versions. Toro is also equipped with a 10.1-inch multimedia panel, Dual Zone digital climate control, Fiat Connect me system, a connectivity system offering more than 30 features to enhance the driving experience and driver interaction with the vehicle, as well as ADAS system for automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams.

Toro, a successful company in the market and a leader in the segment since its launch, ended 2024 following the segment’s growth. Now it starts the year by accelerating full force, reorganizing the range with the new diesel engine, reintegrating the Ultra version with Turbo 270 Flex engine and reaching half a million units sold.