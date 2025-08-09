Fiat Toro presents new design, more technology, and comfort in the 2026 line

A leader in its class, Toro retains the features that revolutionized the segment: comfort and drivability of an SUV, capability and performance of a pickup truck

Fiat Toro 2026: significant changes

The Fiat Toro, which revolutionized the pickup segment in Brazil and has been its leader for 10 consecutive years, presents a new design inspired by trends that favor straight, precise and geometric lines in model year 2026. At the same time, the model retains its identity and the emotional value of its iconic design. With new equipment and an even more rugged and sophisticated look, the Fiat Toro 2026 was created to meet the needs of consumers looking for a versatile vehicle with an adventurous spirit, but one that also offers refinement, comfort and technology.

Externally, the Toro has undergone significant changes. Starting with the daytime running lights DRL (Daytime Running Light), a distinctive feature since the model’s launch, now features a new design, characterized by a segmented pixel signature. The new trapezoidal grille reinforces the design with precise geometric patterns intersected by straight and vertical lines. The headlights remain full-LED and are positioned above the new air intakes at the ends of the bumper, giving the front end a wider and more imposing appearance. An appearance further enhanced by the new skidplate, which is also wider. The Toro then offers a new front look, in which the center elements connect to form an even more rugged and sophisticated design for the pickup.

For the new rear design, the new full-LED taillights follow the distinctive segmented pixel design, highlighting a sharper, more contemporary look. The tailgate opening handle now has a wide shape, maintaining the same clever two-door opening at the rear. As with the front, the air intakes are positioned at the ends to emphasize the model’s width and are positioned above the new, now more horizontal rear bumper. Likewise, the precise lines of the rear design connect, creating a more muscular look for the Toro.

Inside, changes have made the Toro even more technologically advanced and sophisticated: the 7-inch digital instrument cluster features new graphics and fonts on all trims. The model now features a more modern gearbox design and an electronic handbrake that offers more comfort and convenience for the driver, as well as an automatic position-holding function. For added convenience, the pickup has a new rear USB port with inputs for Type A and Type C cables.

Outfitments and engines

Between trim and engines, the Toro continues to offer six options, each enhanced by exclusive details in the new design. The Ranch remains at the top of the Toro lineup, with chrome exterior trim: logos, roll bars, door handles, door mirrors, side moldings and new 18-inch diamond wheels. On the sides, there are aluminum side running boards with black footrests. The interior now features new seat covers in a darker brown, with new stitching that follows the visual pattern of straight, geometric exterior lines.

The Ultra trim features darker finishes, with new darkened 18-inch wheels, graphite gray logo and dark side moldings. The door handles and hardtop roof are body-color.

The Volcano features chrome trim on the logos and door handles in body color, as well as new diamond wheels. The version is available with the optional Tech Pack, which includes a 10-inch multimedia center and ADAS system.

The Freedom version features a combination of trims, with new diamond wheels and a chrome Fiat logo on the front, as well as blacked-out front and side moldings, rearview mirrors and skid plate, and a body-color door handle. Inside, the seats feature new black fabrics with redesigned stitching with straight, vertical lines.

Completing the basic Endurance trim, which also debuts new dark gray 17-inch alloy wheels, combined with black door handles, trim, mirrors and skid plate, with chrome logo. The seats also feature new fabrics, a mix of black and gray with gradient straight-line stitching.

Power and performance

In addition to its new design and technologies, the Toro is also a benchmark in terms of performance and continues to be available with two engines: Turbo 270 Flex and 2.2 Turbodiesel, being the only pickup to offer a diesel engine in this price range.

Thanks to the Turbo 270 Flex engine, the pickup delivers 176 hp of power and 270 Nm of torque, including the Endurance, Freedom, Volcano and Ultra versions, which remain the top of the line with this engine, reinforcing the pickup’s tradition of satisfying different customer profiles.

Thanks to the MultiJet 2.2 Turbodiesel engine, which has made the Toro more powerful and economical and which equips the Ranch and Volcano versions, the model delivers 200 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque, a gain of 18 percent in power and 29 percent in torque, combining agility, performance and low fuel consumption.

Developed globally and specifically prepared for Brazil’s needs, the Multijet 2.2 turbodiesel engine combines the best of technology, with aluminum cylinder head and dual valve timing, variable intake manifold, high-pressure (2,000 bar) diesel fuel injection, variable geometry turbocharger, air-to-water intercooler and dual engine cooling circuit.

