Fiat Toro Ultra: new top of the line with high-performance Turbo 270 Flex engine

Fiat Toro Ultra, the most complete and powerful pickup ever with its 176-hp Turbo 270 Flex engine. As we all know, Fiat Toro in Brazil is a particularly famous and beloved car. Now, the Italian automaker’s model evolves once again, presenting the new Ultra version, the top of the line that raises the bar in performance and elegance. The new car features a 176-hp Turbo 270 Flex engine, exclusive leather interior and an unmistakable exterior design, Toro Ultra is the ideal companion for those seeking a versatile, powerful and technologically advanced vehicle.

The new version of Toro is very comprehensive

This news was provided directly by Stellantis Brazil,through one of its official press releases issued on January 27. The new version is the most comprehensive in the flexible engine offering and reinforces the pickup’s tradition of serving diverse customer profiles. Toro has maintained its successful legacy in Brazil since its launch with unique design, technology and performance. Fiat Toro Ultra is the new option at the top of the flexible pickup line in 2025, equipped with a high-performance Turbo 270 Flex engine, expanding the model’s market coverage and strengthening the tradition of serving diverse customer profiles. The version continues to offer the best combination of the strength, durability and comfort of a pickup truck with ruggedness, versatility, style and modern design.

With a sophisticated and unique design that stands out in cities, Toro combines urban practicality and an adventurous lifestyle. And the Ultra version further reinforces these attributes with new 18′ black wheels, full blacked-out finish including gloss black moldings, and a new exclusive Ultra T270 emblem. Inside it receives black leather seats with red stitching that are exclusive and create harmony with the design of the version. Finally, it also offers a hard marine roof and a bag that accompanies the bucket and facilitates cargo transportation.

Also great technologies for Fiat Toro

In addition, Toro has technologies that provide greater comfort, safety and functionality, such as the 10.1-inch multimedia panel, Dual Zone digital climate control, the Fiat Connectme system, a connectivity tool that offers more than 30 features to enhance the driving experience and driver interaction with the vehicle, as well as ADAS for automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams.

Committed to the environment, Fiat has made technical developments and improvements to the engines of the Toro flex versions, which now have an output of 176 hp, both ethanol and gasoline, while maintaining 270 Nm of torque.

These changes come with a series of Toro refinements that maintain the vehicle’s performance for the customer. Preferred by consumers since its launch, Fiat Toro closed 2024 following the growth of the segment and leader among C pickups, and now starts the year with new features that further expand the model’s growth potential in the market. We will now see if with this new model Brazilian consumers continue to favor this car from the Fiat manufacturer, now a major player in South America in several respects together with the Stellantis automotive group.