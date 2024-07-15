Fiat Toro 2026 will have a renewed look and the 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine

From Brazil, they say that Fiat Toro 2026 will undergo its second restyling with the MY26, which will be presented at the end of the first half of 2025. The updates will include changes to the front and interior, as well as the introduction of the new 2.2 Turbo diesel engine. At the front, the vehicle will have a new bumper, a redesigned grille, and new auxiliary lights, while maintaining the dual-series configuration of the main headlights. On the sides, the pickup will offer new wheel options, while at the rear, the lights and bumper will remain unchanged from the current model.

Inside, the pickup will inherit some changes directly from the recent Ram Rampage. The dashboard follows the current design, as do the door trims, while the seats will have new upholstery. Just like the Ram Rampage, Fiat Toro 2026 will also have the new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine that will produce about 200 HP of power and a torque of about 45 kgfm. The transmission remains the nine-speed ZF automatic. The drivetrain will be 4×4 on demand with the possibility of electronically activated low-range gearing.

The 1.3 Turbo Flex engine remains in the range with power outputs of 185 HP on ethanol and 180 HP on gasoline, while the torque remains at 27.5 kgfm regardless of the fuel. It stays connected to the six-speed automatic transmission. The Fiat Toro 2026 will be sold in Endurance, Freedom, Volcano, and Ultra versions with the 1.3 Turbo Flex engine. With the new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine, the pickup will have Volcano and Ranch versions.

In Brazil, the Stellantis group records decidedly positive sales, as it is one of its best markets. Fiat, in fact, is the market leader. Moreover, new bio-hybrid versions of Fiat Pulse and Fastback are on their way.