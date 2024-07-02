Fiat Titano records a 159% sales growth in June 2024

Since its launch, Fiat Titano has encountered difficulties in reaching dealerships and fulfilling order requests in South America. The reason for this problem was the strike by Ibama, responsible for issuing environmental certificates for imported vehicles. We recall that the production of the pickup truck destined for Brazil takes place in Uruguay. Among its main competitors are Toyota Hilux, Chevrolet S10, Nissan Frontier, Ford Ranger, and Volkswagen Amarok. The pickup is available in three variants, with prices ranging from R$ 219,900 to R$ 259,990.

Fiat Titano: sales begin to grow in June 2024

In June, according to Fenabrave data, Fiat Titano recorded sales of 675 units. This number represents a significant growth of 159.6% compared to May 2024. Despite this notable increase, the pickup is not yet among the best-selling models in the country. However, it has come very close to the Volkswagen Amarok, which sold 702 units, the Mitsubishi L200, with 774 units sold, and the Nissan Frontier, which reached the threshold of 781 units sold.

In addition to Fiat Titano‘s good result, which seems to be finally resolving its registration problems, the Italian automaker reports that the Fiat Strada has established itself among the best-selling pickups in the Brazilian market. Produced in Betim, Minas Gerais, this model sold 7,519 units, recording a slight decrease compared to May. Returning to Fiat Titano, we recall that this vehicle is equipped with a 2.2 turbodiesel engine in all its variants. This engine is capable of generating a power of 180 HP at 3,750 rpm.

According to data provided by Inmetro, Fiat Titano‘s fuel consumption is 9.6 km/liter, both in the city and on the highway, with manual transmission. With automatic transmission, consumption is 8.5 km/liter in the city and 9.2 km/liter on the highway. The Fiat vehicle can reach a speed of 100 km/h in 12.4 seconds, while the maximum speed is 175 km/h. The vehicle measures 5,331 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, and reaches a height of 1,835 mm, with a wheelbase of 3,180 mm. Its ground clearance of 214 mm makes it suitable for varied terrains. Its load capacity is notable, reaching 1,020 kg.