Fiat Titano: an unmissable opportunity discount until Aug. 5

Equipped with a powerful 180-hp turbo-diesel engine, 4×4 traction, and a large body, the 2025 Titano Endurance is great vehicle for for those working in agriculture, micro-businesses, or those who simply love off-road adventure.

Fiat Titano in Brazil: discounted overall R$ 30,000 until Aug. 5

For anyone looking for a pickup truck that is simultaneously equipped with features such as power, versatility and reliability at a very affordable price, there is now a great offer available that is certainly not to be missed. We are talking about an unmissable promotion by Fiat, which until August 5, 2024 gives customers the chance to buy the Fiat Titano Endurance 2025 at a discount of as much as R$ 30,000 (more than US$ 5,000). A very unique opportunities to give itself the chance to experience the pleasure of off-road driving without sacrificing comfort and technology.

Obviously, a special dedication is made to certain customers for this offer. In particular, this promotion is exclusively available to rural producers and microentrepreneurs who have a need for a robust, high-performance vehicle for their daily work. To qualify for the discount, you must also be registered with the National Register of Legal Entities and possess State Registration. Excluded from this promotion are fleet owners and car rental companies.

Talking about the features of this excellent car, we can say that under the hood of the new Fiat Titano Endurance 2025 is a powerful 180-hp 2.2 turbodiesel engine, capable of tackling any kind of challenge. The equipment includes a 6-speed manual transmission that ensures a precise and smooth ride. While 4×4 traction, reduced gearing and a mechanical rear differential lock take care of ensuring flawless control even over the most challenging terrain.

It is measured at 5,330 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width and 1,858 mm in height. With these kinds of dimensions, the Fiat Titano strongly establishes itself on the market as a true giant of the road. Its capacious 1,109-liter or 1,020 kg cargo box makes it perfect for convenient use in transporting tools, materials and cargo. When it comes to off-road adventures as well, the pickup has an entry angle of 29°, an exit angle of 27° and a minimum ground clearance of 235 mm, thus being able to guarantee excellent performance even on the roughest trails. It can be towed up to 3,500 kg with a trailer equipped with brakes.

As mentioned at the beginning of the text, anyone who was a rural producer or microentrepreneur looking for a reliable and affordable pickup truck, the Fiat Titano2025 could certainly be the long-awaited offering. Anyone who was in the process of making an affordable investment on this vehicle now has the opportunity to take advantage of a 5,000 discount and experience the pleasure of off-road driving with a very special vehicle.