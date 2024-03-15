Fiat Titano 2025: the new pickup officially debuts

The launch of the new Fiat Titano 2025 marks a significant moment for the Italian brand in Brazil, a country where it boasts a nearly fifty-year presence. The new pickup falls into the D segment, expanding the manufacturer’s offerings in a vital market area that accounts for almost 30% of total pickup sales. With a mix of durability, advanced technology, appealing design, and the largest cargo volume in its category, the new Titano aims to further strengthen the dominant position of the Italian automaker in the Brazilian pickup sector.

Fiat Titano: the new pickup arrives in Brazil in three trims

The design of the Titano 2025 is described as a blend of personality and strength. Its imposing dimensions, with a length of 5330 mm and a width of 2221 mm, emphasize the magnitude of this vehicle. It boasts a significant ground clearance of 235 mm and approach and departure angles that attest to its off-road capabilities. Moreover, the cargo bed volume stands out as the largest in the segment, highlighting the functionality and versatility of the new Fiat Titano in transporting heavy loads.

The cabin has been designed to offer comfort and convenience, with 27 liters of storage compartments intelligently distributed throughout the interior and various innovative solutions like retractable hooks for bags. Technology is at the heart of the driving experience, with a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch central touch display dedicated to the infotainment system, enhancing vehicle interaction and accessibility to its functions.

On the performance front, the Fiat Titano 2025 is equipped to tackle the toughest off-road challenges. It features a 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine with 180 HP and an advanced traction system that offers various driving modes. It promises to deliver optimal traction under all conditions. The work done on the suspension highlights Fiat’s commitment to balancing durability and driving comfort.

The new Titano also stands out for its focus on safety and technological innovation. Equipped with six airbags, a downhill assist system, and a 360° off-road camera, the new Fiat pickup sets new standards in the segment. The presence of systems like ESP and traction control ensures a safe and stable drive under all circumstances.

The model is offered in three trims: Endurance, Volcano, and Ranch, each presenting unique specifications that cater to different customer needs and preferences. Prices range from 219,990 R$ (40,463 euros) for the Endurance version to 259,990 R$ (47,820 euros) for the Ranch.