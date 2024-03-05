Fiat Titano 2025: the new engine for the upcoming version revealed

The new Fiat Titano 2025 marks a significant turning point for the Brazilian market by introducing a series of innovations and improvements that promise to redefine the rules of the pickup segment. This vehicle is the result of Fiat’s commitment to combining design, performance, and functionality, thus offering a highly competitive solution in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Fiat Titano 2025: the new pickup will feature a 180 HP BlueHDi turbodiesel engine

Under the hood, the Titano 2025 will have a 2.2-liter BlueHDi turbodiesel engine, delivering 180 HP at 3750 rpm and a maximum torque of 370 Nm at 2000 rpm in the configuration with a 6-speed manual transmission. Choosing the automatic version (also 6-speed), however, increases the maximum torque to 400 Nm at the same rate. This engine choice, already well-received in the Chilean market, demonstrates the Italian brand’s intention to balance efficiency and performance, contrary to recent rumors suggesting a 200 HP output.

The new Fiat Titano will be available in various versions, including Endurance with manual transmission and Volcano and Ranch with automatic transmission. Regardless of the chosen transmission, the drivetrain system offers 4×2 (2H), 4×4 (4H), and 4×4 (4L) modes, with electronic selection for optimal adaptability to every type of route.

The exterior design reflects the robustness and versatility required by the segment, with generous dimensions: a length of 5.33 meters, a wheelbase of 3.18 meters, a width of 2.22 meters, and a height of 1.88 meters. The cabin has been designed for comfort and functionality, with a bed measuring 1.63 meters in length, 1.60 meters in width, and 0.50 meters in height, ensuring a volume of 1314 liters and a payload capacity of 1.020 kg.

The Fiat Titano 2025 does not overlook technological and safety aspects, offering standard across all versions: air conditioning, power windows, digital key, analog instrument cluster, height-adjustable steering column, and bed protection. Regarding safety, it features six airbags, trailer stability assist, hill start assist, automatic descent control, and stability and traction control systems.