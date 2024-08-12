Fiat dominates sales in Brazil while struggling in home market

The car sales data for July 2024 reveal some truly interesting information about Fiat’s global performance. The Italian brand dominates the market in countries such as Brazil, Italy, Turkey, and Algeria, but sales volumes vary significantly across these regions. In Brazil, for example, last month’s sales were five times higher than in Italy, the brand’s home market.

Fiat sells five times more in Brazil than in Italy, its country of origin

In July, the automaker’s dealerships in Brazil delivered 50,471 vehicles, representing a 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year. This allowed the Italian brand of Stellantis to consolidate its market-leading position with a 22.2 percent share, the best result since September 2023. In Italy, however, Fiat sold only 10,226 units in the same month, recording a significant decline of 28.7 percent. The Italian market share stands at 8.2 percent, with Toyota and Dacia following closely, both at 7.8 percent.

In Brazil, Fiat has significantly distanced itself from its competitors. Volkswagen secured second place with a 16.3 percent market share, followed by Chevrolet with 11.5 percent. Fiat’s best-selling model, and the market’s overall top seller, was the Strada pickup, with 14,192 units registered. The Argo also performed well with 8,663 units sold, while the Fastback saw a significant growth of 55.5 percent, with 5,651 units sold. This model will be updated in 2026 when it debuts in its new generation in other global markets, not just in South America.

In Italy, the Panda confirmed its position as Fiat‘s flagship model and the overall market leader. The new generation of the compact car sold 7,337 units, registering a 17.6 percent decline. The second best-selling Fiat was the 500, which ranked 26th with 1,249 units delivered. The new 600 reached 35th place with 966 units sold, while the 500X ranked 58th with 245 units.