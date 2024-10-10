Fiat Strada leads Brazilian car sales in September 2024

The Brazilian automotive market in September showed a series of movements, with popular models fluctuating between declines and recoveries in the sales rankings. Fiat Strada confirms its position as the best-selling car, consolidating its leadership for the third consecutive month. The registered units of Fiat’s compact pickup were 14,240, largely driven by fleet owner sales, which are crucial for the model’s success. Even without reaching a new record, Strada‘s performance strengthens its dominant position in the small pickup segment.

In September, the compact pickup Fiat Strada remains the market leader in Brazil

Besides Fiat Strada, another model that surprised was the Peugeot 2008, which recorded an increase in sales. In August, it occupied the 69th position in the sales ranking, but in September, it managed to climb to 22nd place, with an impressive growth of about 66 percent, reaching a total of 1,073 units sold. However, the automaker faces some challenges in meeting demand due to production limitations at its plant in Argentina.

In the SUV segment, another vehicle that recorded commendable numbers was the Jeep Compass, which regained second place in its segment with 3,801 registered units. The model surpassed the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7, which registered 3,683 units, reflecting strong competition among mid-size SUVs. Despite the drop in sales, the Compass continues to be one of the main choices for Brazilian consumers in this segment, while the Tiggo 7 seeks to consolidate its position with competitive prices and good market evaluations. Thus, for Fiat and particularly for Fiat Strada, another very positive month in Brazil could allow the model to end the year as the leader for the fourth consecutive year.

Overall, it was a good month in general for Stellantis, at least regarding the Brazilian market. Specifically, Ram registered a 206% growth in 2024, mainly thanks to the Rampage, while Fiat prepares to launch new models with MHEV technology.