Fiat Strada closes May with more than 50 thousand units sold in Brazil

With this result, Strada remains the market leader in 2025 . Argo and Mobi are among the 10 best-selling cars in the country this month, occupying the 4th and 6th places respectively . Argo completes the podium also in the current year, being the third best-selling car in Brazil . Fiat maintains leadership among hybrid SUVs with 4,300 units registered and a 32 percent market share

Fiat Strada month May

Fiat Strada, the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for more than four years, ended May with 51,207 units sold in the first five months of 2025. With this result, the model continues to lead the market with a 5.5 percent share. Fiat remains in first place with 46,082 units registered in the month, more than 8,500 units ahead of the second model. Since the beginning of the year, the brand has sold 199,562 vehicles, accounting for 21.4 percent of the market.

Two more models among the 10 best-selling cars in the country

In May, two more Fiat models appeared in the ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in the country: the Argo in 4th place, with 9,063 units registered, and the Mobi in 6th place, with 6,459 registrations. Both helped propel Fiat to the top spot among hatchback sedans in the month, with a 27.4 percent share in the segment. With this result, Argo also completes the ranking as the third best-selling car since the beginning of the year with 36,565 units.

Like last month, Fiat stood out among hybrid SUVs in May, leading the segment with 4,300 registered units and a 32 percent market share. This month, the brand launched the 2026 Fiat Pulse range, which featured several new features that strengthen the model as a technological, versatile and affordable option in the segment and continues to be the only hybrid among its competitors.

“The Strada confirms itself every month as the car of choice for Brazilians. Selling more than 50,000 units in just five months is a direct reflection of the robustness, versatility and reliability that our flagship pickup offers our customers every day. Our results also confirm Fiat’s leadership role in several key market segments, including hybrid SUVs, showing that we are on the right track by investing in vehicles that are increasingly accessible to the realities of Brazilian consumers,” said Federico Battaglia, Fiat Brand Vice President for South America.

Leading in other segments this month

Fiat was a leader in the other segments this month. Among pickups, Fiat recorded a 42.8 percent share, with the Strada leading among B-Pickups, with 11,842 units registered in May, and the Toro among C-Pickups, which reached 4,690 registrations in the month. In the van category, the Fiorino was the leader in the B-Van category with 2,518 units sold.