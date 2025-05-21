2026 Fiat Pulse arrives packed with tech and practical upgrades

In recent years, the Fiat Pulse has represented a true revolution for the brand in Brazil. The first SUV developed locally for the South American market, the model has achieved great success since its launch, exceeding 200,000 units produced. After having contributed to the introduction of hybrid technology in the country, it now returns in the 2026 range with aesthetic, technical, and functional innovations designed to make it even more competitive and desirable.

Fiat Pulse 2026: more technological, accessible, and with a renewed style

The design has been completely revisited, with a bolder front inspired by the Fiat Fastback. The new vertical grilles and redesigned skidplate give the SUV a more assertive look, while the bumpers feature differentiated finishes based on the trim level. The wheel arch protections now include aerodynamic details that accentuate the sporty character of the vehicle.

Among the updates of the 2026 line, the top-of-the-range versions stand out. The Impetus T200 Hybrid adds the Sunroof package, with a panoramic roof and fog lights, while the Drive 1.3 and the Audace receive new aesthetic details: dark interiors, renewed fabrics, and redesigned 16-inch wheels. The Impetus also features leather door panels, reinforcing the premium perception of the model.

Fiat also expands the range with new versions. The Drive 1.3 MT returns, with a Firefly engine, as an entry option for those looking for an accessible but reliable SUV. The Turbo 200 AT also enters the lineup, which features the 130 HP and 200 Nm torque turbo engine (with ethanol), thus offering a powerful but more accessible alternative also for customers with PcD benefits.

Overall, the new Fiat Pulse 2026 range offers three engine options: 1.3 Firefly, T200, and T200 Hybrid, the latter being unique in its category to offer a hybrid unit. “With this evolution, the Pulse strengthens its role as a pioneer and leader in the segment, offering technology, versatility, and a young, modern style,” said Federico Battaglia, Fiat Vice President for South America.

Inside, the Pulse preserves its Italian style: two-tone dashboard in black, gray, and silver, refined tactile surfaces, and excellent ergonomics. Comfort is ensured by a wireless charger, digital instrumentation, and an infotainment system up to 10.1 inches, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless. The trunk offers 370 liters and the ground clearance is 1,550 mm.

On the safety front, ADAS technology is available as standard on the Impetus version and as an option on the Audace. The package includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, and automatic high beams.

Finally, the Pulse 2026 is offered in seven colors, including the exclusive Amalfi Blue for hybrid versions. The two-tone roof is standard on the Impetus and available as an option on the Audace, offering additional customization possibilities.